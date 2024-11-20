Boot Camp Training Speech: Almost No Chance of Survival

A Ukrainian General at a boot camp told the troops. There is almost no chance of survival. This is insane. Send Zelensky, Soros, Cheney, and Biden to the front lines.

Kiev’s ambassador in London, General Valery Zaluzny, gave a stark warning to the troops in training this week. They will have almost no chance for survival.

”Remember that the war is becoming more cruel with every day. It leaves almost no chance for survival,” Zaluzhny warned the trainees. “Learn not to be afraid of death.”

He urged the troops to develop military camaraderie, to become brothers on the battlefield, and to look after each other.

”It’s not enough to save yourself and your friend, your brother,” he stated. “You still need to complete the task. To do this, you will need to kill. To kill without hesitation.”

“Love each other and remember Ukraine. If you are gone, maybe someone else will take your place, but Ukraine will be preserved,” Zaluzhny added.

No, Ukraine won’t be preserved, and many more will die. The story about allowing the missiles because North Korean soldiers are heading for the border is a lie. They aren’t near the border. They are also no match for Ukrainians or Russians.

