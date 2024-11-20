Speaker Johnson Bans Men from Women’s Personal Spaces

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Sarah McBride is a biological man who ‘transitioned’ to a woman. Sarah, an ideologue and activist, was voted into the House of Representatives. McBride wants to use women’s bathrooms in Congress.

That upset rape victim Nancy Mace who made it clear that she won’t tolerate men in women’s spaces.

We hope Sarah does well in life, but Sarah’s not a woman.

Speaker Johnson clarified the rule today—no men in women’s spaces. Tim McBride, aka Sarah McBride, can use uni-spaces and personal spaces.

JK Rowling has addressed the issue repeatedly. It’s a “NO!” We women are not giving up who we are for biological men or crazy ideologues.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments