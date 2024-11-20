Speaker Johnson Bans Men from Women’s Personal Spaces

Sarah McBride is a biological man who ‘transitioned’ to a woman. Sarah, an ideologue and activist, was voted into the House of Representatives. McBride wants to use women’s bathrooms in Congress.

That upset rape victim Nancy Mace who made it clear that she won’t tolerate men in women’s spaces.

I never thought we would need a sign for this, but women’s restrooms are for BIOLOGICAL women. Not men. pic.twitter.com/42lOMhqHFT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

This isn’t up for debate. Men are not welcome in women’s private spaces. pic.twitter.com/qRGpAj9UOW — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 19, 2024

We hope Sarah does well in life, but Sarah’s not a woman.

This dude who dresses up as a woman and won a Congressional seat is very mad that women don’t want him using the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill. Sarah McBride is male. He doesn’t belong in women’s bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/JKIfhQaGHi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2024

This is Tim McBride, who now calls himself “Sarah McBride” and wants to use the women’s restrooms in the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/xsEDfcbPcC — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 19, 2024

Speaker Johnson clarified the rule today—no men in women’s spaces. Tim McBride, aka Sarah McBride, can use uni-spaces and personal spaces.

Speaker Mike Johnson issued a new Capitol rule on bathrooms, mandating everyone in the complex use the bathroom corresponding to their birth gender. This comes as the first transgender member, Rep. Elect Sarah McBride,

will be sworn in in January. pic.twitter.com/MBsd0eJGdt — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) November 20, 2024

JK Rowling has addressed the issue repeatedly. It’s a “NO!” We women are not giving up who we are for biological men or crazy ideologues.

Nobody’s ‘taking’ except you. You demand that women and girls give up their rights and spaces to you. You insist there are no contexts in which a man shouldn’t be considered a woman if he says he’s one. Your aggression, entitlement and overreach brought pushback. This is on you. pic.twitter.com/sLC4pPJtiv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 15, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email