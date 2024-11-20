NATO Countries Give the OK to Send Missiles Into Russia

As Sentinel reported at ten this morning, the US embassy in Kyiv is shuttered because they expect Russia to bomb the city heavily. Our US administration agreed to let Ukraine send long-range missiles into Russia, and then they announced they’re sending land mines and all the weapons and cash they can muster by January 20.

Denmark, the UK, and France have reportedly lifted restrictions on the use of the long-range missiles they have provided to Kiev. However, they haven’t confirmed the move. Germany and Italy have publicly said their policy remained unchanged, however, and that their weapons can only be used on Ukrainian soil.

Now, they cut and run. That’s what happens in proxy wars. The only thing worse is the actual troops on the ground war they want to start.

Ukraine sent off six US long-range missiles and has 50 left that they plan to shoot off.

BREAKING: The US is temporarily closing its embassy in Kyiv after receiving what it says is “specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20” Read more: https://t.co/yBgfaK0zzK Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Pzeg3tzHw5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 20, 2024

Biden wants women in the military. No one will be left to care for family. Pete Hegseth will end that.

I love that Democrats’ main objection to Pete Hegseth as DefSec is that he’s against women in combat. I knew nothing about him, but now I’m solidly behind him. One of Trump’s best picks. https://t.co/OzCBb1vKA5 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 14, 2024

It looks like the NATO Alliance is determined to start World War III by January. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.

It’s odd how Turkish President Erdogan is the one who sounds sane.

“I think that this statement by Russia is, above all, a measure taken in response to the stance taken against it, concerning the use of conventional weapons,” Erdogan said on Tuesday at a press conference following the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“I think that this issue must be considered by NATO officials. Russia has the right and ability to protect itself and to take measures for its defense. And it was compelled to take these measures,” Erdogan added.

NATO countries have the same right to self-defense, the Turkish leader said, but need to keep in mind that “there are no upsides to a war involving nuclear weapons.”

