Ukrainian MP Says They’re Fighting for the ‘New World Order’

Yesterday, on Fox News, a Ukrainian MP — Kira Rudik — said she was fighting for the New World Order. She had shared a series of photos of herself holding an IF47, which brought her to the attention of Fox.

Her comments have gone viral and the Left is still claiming the NWO is a myth, the stuff of legends. It doesn’t matter that the WEF is out in the open now and is quite clear on how they envision this new world. To them, it’s a feudalistic system with elites and peasants, although they describe it in a more inviting way.

“It’s not only fight for Ukraine but for this New World Order for the democratic countries,” Ms. Rudik told the early morning Fox News host.

Ukrainians are fighting hard but they can’t defeat the Russians. However, that’s not the issue here.

Mr. Rudik says in the Fox interview on the tape below that she’s fighting for the New World Order. The New World Order, as many in the US know it, is The Great Reset — the Build Back Better authoritarianism that is the brainchild of the wacky billionaires and elitists of the World Economic Forum (Davos.

Some on social media are saying she might only be referencing the new world order in terms of being more European as opposed to living under the Russian jackboot.

NEW WORLD ORDER AUTHORITARIANISM

However, upon further research, that does not appear to be the case. Ms. Rudik is the former CEO of Ring of Ukraine which was sold to Amazon for $1 billion. She has been active at Davos.

Ms. Rudik appears to be a globalist and has served as the First Deputy Head of the Digital Transformation Committee. The digital crew wants all of the world to fuse the physical, digital, and biological world with intermediaries who do such things as determine each person’s creditworthiness.

Soros NGOs and Bidenites have been busy in Ukraine. Who knows what they believe at this point, but this isn’t a good sign.

I’m confused… I was told this was a conspiracy theory. “We not only fight for Ukraine, we fight for this New World Order…” pic.twitter.com/j4ACYasDEI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 28, 2022

When these freaks say “New World Order,” they think they’re saying something good. That’s why they hate it when “conspiracy nuts” use NWO as a pejorative. They think erasing the Old Order based on tradition, national identity, ethnos, and literal “order” as hierarchy is good. https://t.co/DYbEophmtV — 🔺ʀᴇᴍɴᴀɴᴛ. (@remnantposting) February 28, 2022

PUTIN PREFERS OLD-FASHIONED AUTHORITARIANISM

I gather Putin is not a fan of The New World Order. He wants to go back to the World Order than had Ukraine as part of Russia.

“Putin Calls Out The New World Order And It’s Agenda “Anything that does not suit… the powers that be, is denounced as archaic, obsolete, and useless… Everything it regards as useful is presented as the ultimate truth and forced on others regardless of the cost, abusively…”

However, he is himself an authoritarian.

Putin Calls Out The New World Order And It’s Agenda “Anything that does not suit… the powers that be, is denounced as archaic, obsolete and useless… Everything it regards as useful is presented as the ultimate truth and forced on others regardless of the cost, abusively…” pic.twitter.com/AjiPDuhkU6 — Grant Taylor (@grantltaylor) February 28, 2022

GLOBALISTS ARE USING ALL OF US?

This Australian woman thinks the globalists are using all of us, including Ukraine. What do you think? We’d love to hear your thoughts.

Globalists are using us all and using Ukraine Copied- (Jan 27, 2021) Klaus Schwab invites Putin to Davos and asks him to explain his thoughts on cooperating more with WEF leaders. Putin proceeds to piss all over globalization, big tech, and attempts at a new world order. pic.twitter.com/3E8zG9HOIM — 🇦🇺 (@aussie000050) February 28, 2022

