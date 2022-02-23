WEF Agenda: Digital Tracking Coming – You Will ‘NOT Go Back to Normal’

In February 2022, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) released a new report, “Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries,” as part of the plan for a Fourth Industrial Revolution. Schwab and his elitist WEF members want to fuse the “physical, digital and biological world.”

The vaccine passports were a trial run. You can see clearly that combining that with tracing and tracking gives the elites tremendous sway over every human on earth they can ensnare.

The report confirms it — “COVID 19 pandemic has led to a heightened focus on the power of medical data, specifically so-called vaccine passports. These passports, by nature, serve as a form of digital identity.”

The goal is to do everything necessary for survival and enjoyment with your digital passport.

Digital intermediaries will decide your creditworthiness for banks. Will truckers be creditworthy, do you think?

They will have all your information from personal and beyond. What could go wrong?

The WEF, in addition to a digital identity scheme with intermediaries to determine your worth, also pushes the ESG system that requires companies to develop social credits to be competitive on the stock market.

If it sounds like the Maoist social credit system, that’s because it is.

Like the CDC which withheld data, they want us to trust them as if they were Jesus Christ. Take them on faith as they try to replace God.

The WEF supports the widespread adoption of the IoB, which they can use to control human behavior while gaining access to an individual’s most sensitive health, financial, and behavioral data.

RAIR has a more thorough outline if you don’t care to read the report. It is important to note that this is integral to The Great Reset agenda.

We’re sure the elites won’t misuse all the power this will give them (yes, that’s irony).

Klaus Schwab, leader of the World Economic Forum, actually said we “cannot go back to normal” – “that’s fiction.” He feels comfortable saying that because he thinks it’s too late for any of us to do anything about this globalist statist movement.

The Villain:

