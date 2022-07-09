UK’s EV Police Cars Struggle to Reach Crime Scenes

Electric police cars in the UK are struggling to reach crime scenes and emergencies without running out of power. They need power for sirens, lights and to run the thing. The EV isn’t cutting it.

Officers in rural areas cannot find charging points on patrol and are having to switch to petrol or diesel vehicles, The UK Sun reported.

“The design options available for electric vehicles for operational uses are not perhaps as advanced as I would like them to be.

“So, let’s put it like this, I’m cautious about going any further down that road at this stage.

“If an officer is out on a road traffic accident and his lights are on, his radio is on, his heater is on, I would not want him to run out of power simply because he is in an electric car.”

Related