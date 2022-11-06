Ultra Mega Lefty NY Times Abandons Biden

New York Times reporters Alan Rappeport and Jim Tankersley published a piece on Friday titled “As Elections Approach, Biden Spins His Economic Record,” which claimed that the president’s boasts about his mega economic achievements were not true.

It looks like the liberals can’t even take any more of Joe Biden. They wouldn’t have published this if they weren’t throwing mega liar Joe under the bus.

They began by trashing Biden’s more famous recent lies. “As President Biden and his administration have told it in recent months, America has the fastest-growing economy in the world, his student debt forgiveness program passed Congress by a vote or two, and Social Security benefits became more generous thanks to his leadership.”

The Times said none of that was true and then explained why it wasn’t.

While the Times made certain to say Donald Trump was worse at every opportunity, they basically called Biden a liar.

The president, who has long been seen as embellishing the truth, has recently overstated his influence on the economy, or omitted key facts. This week, Mr. Biden praised himself for giving retirees a raise during a speech in Florida.

They then went on to explain that the increase is tied to inflation. He had nothing to do with the Social Security increase.

The article referenced his deficit lie.

“This year the deficit, under our leadership, is falling by $1.4 trillion,” he said last week in Syracuse, N.Y. “Ladies and gentlemen, the largest ever one-year cut in American history on the deficit.”

Left unsaid was the fact that the deficit was so high in the first place because of pandemic relief spending, including a $1.9 trillion economic aid package the president pushed through Congress in 2021 and which was not renewed. Mr. Biden was in effect claiming credit for not passing another round of emergency assistance.

There’s more, but it is very similar to what CNN did earlier today. They probably got the word from above – cut Joe Biden loose.

The article wasn’t honest in that Joe has lied from day one. He didn’t start with the elections as the artilce suggests. For the Times, it’s a mega message to a mega incompetent president.

