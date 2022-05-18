Ultra-Wealthy Elitist Mark Cuban Wants You to Pay for Everyone Else’s College

Dallas Mavericks owner and ultra-wealthy elitist Mark Cuban said that he supports a reported proposal by President Biden to cancel at least $10,000 in student loans per borrower.

However, Cuban added that he believes the more urgent problem to address is ensuring that universities and colleges cannot continue to charge “ridiculous” fees.

“We don’t want this being a perennial problem,” Cuban told Insider. “It has to be fixed. As far as how much should be forgiven, I’m good with the Biden proposal.”

We’re with him on fees but unless he’s paying for their tuition, he needs to stop telling the rest of us taxpayers we have to pay for college for strangers. How many of them took ridiculous courses?

The ultra-wealthy sure are generous with our tax dollars.

The people who benefit are deadbeat rich kids. They’re the ones who go to expensive colleges.

He made more sense in 2015. The insider noted that Cuban has previously been against canceling student debt, saying in 2015 that “all it does is bail out the universities.”

