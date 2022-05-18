Valley Girl Nina Jankowicz Resigns from the DGB – Ahhhh…

Insider reports that prominent right-wing pundits and influencers led a campaign attacking Jankowicz.

No, they didn’t, they played her clips.

Insider said she was targeted by the right-wing. Uh, yeah. Libertarians and constitutional conservatives didn’t like her either. Honest liberals are probably secretly happy she’s resigned.

“With the Board’s work paused and its future uncertain, and [sic] I have decided to leave DHS to return to my work in the public sphere,” Jankowicz said in a statement emailed to Insider via a spokesperson. “It is deeply disappointing that mischaracterizations of the Board became a distraction from the Department’s vital work.”

She resigned. Yay!

Jankowicz’s departure comes after The Washington Post first reported on Wednesday that the DHS had paused the Board’s activities and suspended working groups centered around dis-, mis-, and mal-information amid the criticism.

The Board will conduct a “thorough review and assessment.” Just the fact that they thought they could get away with this is terrifying.

The DHS said the Board has been “grossly and intentionally mischaracterized” in its statement.

No, it hasn’t been — they’re gaslighting again. I feel like Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight and I don’t like it.

She’s like a middle school valley girl.

That Twitter engineer must be mistaken. Nina Jankowicz says that social media is biased against the left, not the right.#TwitterExposed https://t.co/mlNLcZFjua — Maze (@mazemoore) May 17, 2022

She’s being harassed in her mind.

Nina Jankowicz talks to Anthony Scaramucci about all the different type of men that harass her online. pic.twitter.com/nkj2S2EEsZ — Maze (@mazemoore) May 16, 2022

