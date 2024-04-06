Democrats Want to Name a Prison After Former President Trump

After House Republicans introduced legislation to rename an airport outside of Washington, D.C., after former President Donald Trump, a group of House Democrats proposed a bill to rename a federal prison in Miami after Trump, reports ABC News.

The legislation, which would rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the “Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution,” was officially filed on Wednesday, April 3.

The move comes just days after House Republicans introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after the former president. They wanted to honor him as Democrats tear him down and try to imprison him.

This is typical of what Democrats do. This is mean-spirited. They trying to imprison Donald Trump using lawfare and corrupt prosecutions. These are the people who want total rule over all Americans all the time.

Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and John Garamendi, D-Calif., are co-sponsors of the bill. All three are unpleasant.

“Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings. But he’s never had his name on a federal building before, and as a public servant, I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality,” Moskowitz snarked in a Friday statement.

It might be more appropriate for them to call the prison The Biden Crime Family Correctional Institute.

When will Democrats pay the price for opening our borders, allowing unvetted people to pour in, and dismantling our justice system?

Related