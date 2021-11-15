UN- an Obama-Biden Favorite -Gives Names of Uyghurs to the CCP

















The Chinese government is known for a fact to enslave and to brutalize the minority Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang. There is no doubt of this. Uyghur women are routinely raped. Forced sterilization is common. Millions are imprisoned as they are eradicated and their villages and religious institutions are destroyed.

It is a genocide.

The United Nations, the very institution created to “reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights,” is assisting China in its violent efforts to wipe out the Uyghurs by helping the CCP cover its tracks.

A recent report in Le Monde revealed the efforts of UN human rights officer-turned whistleblower Emma Reilly.

Reilly claims that prior to every UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in recent years, China has requested the names of Uyghur and other Chinese dissidents who were scheduled to speak. And despite this being explicitly forbidden by the UN’s own rules, the UN, according to Reilly, has made it a practice to share this information with Chinese authorities, who use it to harass the dissidents’ families who are still based in China.

These are the people that our major corporations, and the NBA, take money from, and it is blood money.

Watch:

Human Rights Lawyer Emma Reilly reveals that the UN is actively sharing the names of Uyghur dissidents with the Chinese Government, telling Maajid Nawaz the actions of the UN here are ‘criminal.’@MaajidNawaz pic.twitter.com/tiaEVg5YVp — LBC (@LBC) November 1, 2020

Related















