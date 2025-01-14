UN Has Vax-Tracking Digital IDs Ready for a Massive Rollout

The United Nations, which wants to rule the world, has tested a new vaccine-tracking digital ID system in African countries. They will soon roll it out globally.

The Africans are easy pickings. The countries are undeveloped and think they’re getting help. They did better than anyone during the pandemic using ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The plan is described in reports as “a comprehensive initiative” across the continent.

A UN development agency called UNDP, the UN Innovation Network, and the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are driving the effort.

It is part of the UN’s Global Digital Compact that Democrats love so much. The UN says it wants “digital inclusion.” Is that the case, or do they want a digital surveillance system like China’s?

The United Kingdom will become the first Western nation to deploy a global digital ID system for the general public this year.

The digital identification system will utilize an app for smartphones when it deploys.

It is being marketed as a way for young people to buy alcohol and go to clubs.

The digital ID will incorporate facial recognition biometrics within an app.

That certainly fits with the authoritarian leadership the UK has with Keir Starmer. I can imagine what he would do with it if given the opportunity. He could transform it into use against bloggers! There’s a thought.

