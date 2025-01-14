Wild Democrat Hecklers Interrupted Pete Hegseth’s Hearing

Pete Hegseth made very strong remarks about re-establishing a proud “warriors class” and “peace through strength.

About three hecklers were screaming nonsense during his initial statement. They were thrown out.

“You are a misogynist!” an old, angry guy shouted from the back of the room as Hegseth tried to talk over him.

The ranting heckler was dragged to the exit. Hegseth took a sip from his glass of water and sat waiting to continue his opening statement.

“You are a misogynist! Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist!” One lone loser protester interrupts Pete Hegseth’s opening statement pic.twitter.com/yljcNqDcFf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2025



“The primary charge he gave me was to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense,” Hegseth continued. “He, like me, wants a Pentagon laser-focused on lethality, meritocracy, war-fighting, and readiness.”

BREAKING: Chaos Erupts as More Protesters Are Ejected from Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation Hearing Back to back ejections. This is getting wild. pic.twitter.com/gMSVjEUtJ4 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 14, 2025

A Second Screamer

Then, a second female heckler in the back of the room yelled over Hegseth. The police had to remove her from the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing forcibly.

They put her arms behind her back and shoved her toward the exit. Multiple members of the audience and a few press photographers snapped photos. She allegedly made threatening comments.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) would stop Mr. Hegseth until the police removed the crazies. Then Hegseth continued.

“We will reestablish trust in our military,” Hegseth said, trying for a third time to make his case for confirmation, “addressing the recruiting crisis, the retention crisis, and the readiness crisis in our ranks.”

Along Cama Violent Heckler

A third screamer shouted out and fought the officer. Multiple officers had to carry him from the room. He was probably a paid performer. So many are. I saw that personally when I went undercover at Occupy Wall Street.

There were five minutes of remarks and five minutes of crazies. Sometimes, far-left Democrat groups pay the ‘protesters.’

It works for them. They make it look like Republicans create chaos with their choices and policies when it’s the far-left Democrats doing it.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email