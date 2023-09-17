UN Issues a New Pandemic Policy Declaration

On September 20th, our representatives meeting at the United Nations (UN) will sign off on a “Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.”

According to the UN, any States not responding will be considered in agreement with this text.

It’s a new policy for managing populations when the World Health Organization declares A viral variant a “public health emergency of international concern.”

One of the goals of this is to have more wealth redistributed to them. If we aid and abet them in their efforts, we’ll have many more pandemics.

This is more of the centralization of power that we’ve seen come out of the UN and the World Economic Forum, among other global agencies.

The UN, the dictators club, is looking for power, which can only be bad for the United States.

You can read it on the link above.

Related