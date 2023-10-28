UN Secretary General Invites Iran to Speak After Genocide in Israel

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who hates the West but receives the largest lump sum funding from the US, invited Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahaian to speak at the UN on Thursday. Amirabdollahaian backed the Hamas genocidal assault on Israel only 2 1/2 weeks before.

What was Amirabdollahaian’s key message? He wanted the US to know that the U.S. would “not be spared from this fire,” Reuters reported.

”I say, frankly, to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome an expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire.”

So, the murderers are the victims?

This is what he said to the 193-member general assembly on the Middle East after 1400 Israelis were slaughtered in the most horrific ways – burned alive, raped, body dismemberment while alive, and beheadings of babies and children. To make sure that they died enveloped by the greatest amount of terror, children were killed in front of parents, and parents were killed in front of children. Children were tortured.

The US is the biggest funder of the United Nations. Hamas has told Iran that it would release the civilian hostages and that the world should demand the release of 6,000 Palestinians [mostly terrorists] in Israeli prisons.

”The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Turkey. Naturally, the release of the 6,000 Palestinian prisoners is another necessity and responsibility of the global community,” he said.” Amirabdollahian said.

The prisoners are Hamas fighters for the most part.

This is what Guterres, the secretary-general, thought appropriate to do. He also pushed against any vote condemning Hamas for the slaughter of Jews – civilians who did nothing to them.

You should also know that as Gazan civilians tried to flee Gaza, Hamas terrorists were shooting them in the backs.

As these madmen commit crimes against humanity, it is the UN who screens some of the people coming into our country illegally, and it is Joe Biden and his staff who allow millions to come into the country unvetted. Many come from the Middle East, China, Russia, and the hotbeds of terrorism. Did I say they’re unvetted?

