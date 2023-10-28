Vivek Calls for Free Speech for Hamas-Tied College Groups in US

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized Gov. DeSantis for instructing state schools to ban pro-Palestine organizations over suspected ties to Hamas by claiming it’s an attack on the principle of free speech.

In other words, he wants terror groups to engage in the free exchange of ideas in campus groups.

“I saw that earlier this week and in recent days, Gov. DeSantis in Florida, a government actor, send a message to the state universities by the person that is in charge of certain of those state universities that they would require the disbanding of Palestinian student groups. [He forgot to add “with ties to Hamas”]

“The student groups are dead wrong in their beliefs, but part of what it means to live in the United States of America. Part of what makes us different from them, from the Hamas’s and terrorists of the world, part of what makes us different is that we do embrace the free and open exchange of ideas. And free speech means nothing if it’s just about protecting the speech we agree with. Free speech rights are really about protecting the speech we disagree with most.”

So, he wants terror groups to have free speech on US campuses.

The Hamas network is well-established in the US as it is, and Progressives fund them. Maybe it’s time to put a stop to all of it? What do you think?

Watch:

