Communist Robert Reich Wants Dems to Backhand Sen. Sinema

Marxist Robert Reich, who served as Bill Clinton’s Labor Secretary, wants Democrats to give Krysten Sinema “the back of their hands”. He claims to be a big supporter of women. Reich is pushing to end the filibuster and pass the corrupt voting laws.

Senators Sinema and Manchin killed both initiatives.

Reich, who also served under Jimmy Carter, is not taking the loss well. He suggests his fellow Democrats go after her in some way. Reich is a bully like most Marxists.

Reich deleted the Tweet, then issued a new Tweet claiming it was “conservative media” who misrepresented him. However, everyone blasted him, not just conservatives.

What are Democrats supposed to do to Sen. Sinema with “the backs of their hands,” @RBReich? pic.twitter.com/XFJyU0d1Sc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2022

