UN & WEF Are Behind Destruction of Small Independent Farming

As we reported, the attacks on farming and ranching throughout the Western World are integral to the Agenda 2030 sustainable development goals (SDG) and the goals of UN partners, including the World Economic Forum (WEF). To do it, they must destroy small, independent farms.

Prime Minister Rutte of The Netherlands indicated that Klaus Schwab of the WEF gave him the idea for the extreme Nitrogen policy.

High-level Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members within the U.N. system helped create the 17 SDGs and are currently helping lead the U.N.’s implementation of the global plan, as The Epoch Times documented.

The goals will lead to economic devastation, shortages of critical goods, widespread famine, and a dramatic loss of individual freedoms, The Epoch Times reports.

It has already begun, and the loss of control of private land ownership is evident.

NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP OF LAND

One of the earliest meetings defining the “sustainability” agenda was the U.N. Conference on Human Settlements, known as Habitat I, which adopted the Vancouver Declaration.

The agreement argued that “land cannot be treated as an ordinary asset controlled by individuals” and that private land ownership is “a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth, therefore contributing to social injustice.”

“Public control of land use is therefore indispensable,” the U.N. declaration said, a prelude to the World Economic Forum’s now infamous “prediction” that by 2030 “you’ll own nothing.”

“If you feel in your gut that something is badly wrong, you are not alone” “The same elite that has taken almost all the money is now after everything else as well, including the land beneath our feet.” Neil Oliver You will own nothing, and be happy!pic.twitter.com/ofLC9zzCLz — Disrupt the Plan (@disrupttheplan) July 23, 2022

WORKING WITH CHINA

According to experts interviewed by The Epoch Times, some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful corporate leaders are working with communists in China and elsewhere in an effort to centralize control over food production and crush independent farmers and ranchers.

The WEF, a network of major multinational businesses that collaborates closely with the CCP, is a “strategic partner” of the U.N. on Agenda 2030.

These people are not stupid; they see what has happened to Ghana, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and other nations but don’t care. Those nations lost access to fertilizers and insecticides, and now people are starving. Despite this devastation, the elites are moving ahead even faster. That’s because this is part of the plan. There is no other logical reason. It’s in our face.

🇺🇳🌐United Nations announces Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres have signed an agreement to ‘accelerate’ Agenda 2030 Everyone should be on RED ALERT RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/LKHZPrZxzs — Angelus caelorum (@CaelorumAngelus) July 18, 2022

With inflation and the war depriving farmers of cheaper fertilizer, the West is already in trouble. Given that, and the fact that they won’t back off, what is the only conclusion that can be drawn? It’s obvious. This is all deliberate. The elites are setting us up for a controlling, feudalistic society that includes elements of Marxism and fascism. They have the Internet and AI and are moving towards digital IDs, allowing them to track us and do whatever they want.

Klaus Schwab explains microchipping plans to enslave humanity by 2026. “At first we will implant them in our clothes, then in our brains or on our skin… In the end, maybe, there will be direct communication between our brain and the digital world.” 👇pic.twitter.com/Z5VnWUrv3m — Momin (@cryptowala65) July 25, 2022

REDUCING SOVEREIGNTY

Many experts no longer believe this is to save the planet.

“The end goal of these efforts is to reduce sovereignty on both individual nations and people,” explained President Craig Rucker with the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), a public policy organization specializing in environmental and development issues, The Epoch Times explains.

“The intent for those pushing this agenda is not to save the planet, as they purport, but to increase control over people,” continued Rucker in an interview with The Epoch Times, adding that the goal is to centralize power at the national and even international level.

Agenda 2030, which took over after 2021 failed to pick up enough steam, was always meant as a guide to “transforming our world.” It was called a “master plan for humanity” and a global “declaration of interdependence” by top UN officials

REDISTRIBUTING WEALTH, NO ONE BUT ELITES EVER GET AHEAD

The Marxist U.N. plan calls for national and international wealth redistribution in Goal 10 and “fundamental changes in the way that our societies produce and consume goods and services.”

Perhaps more importantly, the document demands “environmentally sound management of chemicals and all wastes throughout their life cycle, in accordance with agreed international frameworks.”

As part of that, people, especially farmers, must “significantly reduce their release to air, water, and soil in order to minimize their adverse impacts on human health and the environment.”

THE WAR ON FARMERS

Other U.N. SDGs directly tied to what critics have called the “war on farmers” include Goal 14, which addresses “marine pollution of all kinds, in particular from land-based activities, including … nutrient pollution.” The U.N. regularly describes agriculture and food production as threatening the ocean.

Goal 6, meanwhile, calls for “sustainable management of water,” which includes various targets involving agricultural water use and runoff.

Because U.N. leaders see agriculture and food production as key contributors to alleged man-made climate change, Goal 13 is important, too. It calls for governments to “integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies, and planning.”

Goal 15, which deals with the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, also has multiple targets that impact agriculture and food production.

Several experts say that this is deliberate. The attack on farms is to cause independent farms to fail so they can centralize control.

Dr. Sterling Burnett, who holds a doctorate in environmental ethics and leads the non-profit Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy, explained that Sri Lanka’s disaster offers a preview of what will happen to the United States and Europe if policymakers continue to follow the U.N. sustainability agenda.

“It’s not a war on farming; it’s a war on small farming and independent farmers,” he told The Epoch Times in a telephone interview. “It’s a war in support of elite, large-scale agricultural industries.”

The elites say they want to support small farms but are moving to destroy them.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, whose firm manages more money than any other company in the world, “wants to impose his values on companies using other people’s money,” added Burnett.

Fink, who serves on the board of the powerful Council on Foreign Relations and works closely with the WEF, is a key architect of the push to impose “Environmental, Social, Governance” metrics on U.S. companies.

No one man or group of men can be trusted with this kind of power. Think of what it must be like to hold all that power.

“This is the super-rich foisting their values on the rest of us,” said Burnett, noting that they were happy to work with communists on the effort.

“As far as the World Economic Forum is concerned, you can’t have a Great Reset if you don’t reset the food supply because food is necessary to everybody,” he continued. “Stalin recognized this: Whoever controls the food controls the people. Same with energy.”

American Policy Center founder and chief Tom DeWeese, a leading expert on and critic of U.N. notions of sustainability, warned that the war on farmers was part of a broader plan to strip people of freedom.

“Always in the past, when tyrannical forces wanted to rule the world, they built armies and invaded, broke things, killed people, and forced subjugation,” he told The Epoch Times. “We are now dealing with a diabolical force that has figured out a way to get us to surrender our liberties and help them subjugate us voluntarily.”

“What could be such a powerful tool? The threat of Environmental Armageddon,” DeWeese said, pointing to the man-made climate-change narrative as the prime example.

COLLECTIVISM AT ITS WORST

Quoting numerous U.N. officials and documents, DeWeese said the plan was not to save the climate but to transform the planet and centralize control over the populace.

Aside from the U.N. and the WEF, major companies such as Vanguard and Blackrock are working to take over and control the food supply, he said.

By taking over farming, they will control it all.

“The goal is to have total control over food production,” he said, noting that they seek to own all seeds and even grow synthetic meat in facilities already backed financially by Bill Gates and other billionaires.

EAT BUGS OR RESIST

Genetically engineered crops are high on the agenda, too.

The U.N., the WEF, and others are also moving forward with promoting insects and weeds as food. As a result, insect protein production facilities are rapidly growing across the Western world.

🔺WEF: “WE SHOULD ALL EAT MORE BUGS”‼️‼️☝🤔🙏👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Rm8tBrUltj — Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) July 16, 2022

But it gets even darker, according to DeWeese.

“If people are starving, they are much easier to subjugate,” he observed, adding that depopulation and control over humanity have been on global elites’ agenda for decades.

We want to add that the only reason to pour people from all over the world into the US is to gain a poor, uneducated, and dependent population that will smother the voices of Americans as they change the world. The US has always been in the way. All of it — illegal immigration, denigration of our history, abuse of human rights under COVID, the WHO’s attempt to control world illnesses, destruction of farms — is to lay the groundwork for a new world, one you will not like.

The elites create the crises and then come up with solutions.

The experts urged everyone to resist. Read the full story at The Epoch Times.

The reason the politicians of the world all say exactly the same things is because they DON’T work for the people who ‘elected’ them. They work for the World Economic Forum (WEF) run by Klaus Schwab, who wants global authoritarian control through the ‘Great Reset’. pic.twitter.com/B5dEJjqpfS — Way of the World (@wayotworld) July 26, 2022

