UnAmerican Companies Who Oppose Free Speech

According to NPR and the Soros-Brock Media Matters, 50 of the top 100 corporate advertisers on Twitter have abandoned the site. The thought of free speech was too much for these far-left, unAmerican companies. Media Matters and NPR appear to be in favor of silencing political opponents, but where are they when Antifa or Black Lives Matter are planning violence or riots on Twitter?

For those in support of the restoration of free speech protections on Twitter, here are some of the unAmerican, anti-First Amendment companies pulling their ads in protest:

Abbott Laboratories

Allstate Corporation

AMC Networks

American Express Company

AT&T

Big Heart Petcare

BlackRock, Inc.

BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

Boston Beer Company

CA Lottery (California State Lottery)

CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies, Inc.)

Chanel

Chevrolet*

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.*

Citigroup, Inc.

CNN

Dell

Diageo

DirecTV

Discover Financial Services

Fidelity

First National Realty Partners

Ford*

Heineken N.V.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Hilton Worldwide

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Jeep*

Kellogg Company

Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.

Kyndryl*

LinkedIn Corporation

MailChimp (The Rocket Science Group)

Marriott International, Inc.

Mars Petcare

Mars, Incorporated

Merck & Co. (Merck Sharp & Dohme MSD)*

Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.)

MoneyWise (Wise Publishing, Inc.)

Nestle

Novartis AG*

Pernod Ricard

PlayPass

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tire Rack

Verizon

Wells Fargo

Whole Foods Market IP

Yum! Brands

Jonathan Turley tweeted:

“These companies were fine with Twitter censoring free speech and blocking stories like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the election. They were fine with barring medical experts who were later proven to have valid concerns on Covid.

“However, Chevrolet, Chipotle,, Ford, Jeep, Kyndryl, Merck, Novartis etc cannot abide the removal of one of the world’s largest and most notorious censorship systems. Of course, free speech includes the freedom not to support companies that do not support your free speech.”

It doesn’t mean we have to buy their products. They are unAmerican. They don’t support American values.

