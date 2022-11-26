UnAmerican Companies Who Oppose Free Speech

According to NPR and the Soros-Brock Media Matters, 50 of the top 100 corporate advertisers on Twitter have abandoned the site. The thought of free speech was too much for these far-left, unAmerican companies. Media Matters and NPR appear to be in favor of silencing political opponents, but where are they when Antifa or Black Lives Matter are planning violence or riots on Twitter?
For those in support of the restoration of free speech protections on Twitter, here are some of the unAmerican, anti-First Amendment companies pulling their ads in protest:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allstate Corporation
- AMC Networks
- American Express Company
- AT&T
- Big Heart Petcare
- BlackRock, Inc.
- BlueTriton Brands, Inc.
- Boston Beer Company
- CA Lottery (California State Lottery)
- CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies, Inc.)
- Chanel
- Chevrolet*
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.*
- Citigroup, Inc.
- CNN
- Dell
- Diageo
- DirecTV
- Discover Financial Services
- Fidelity
- First National Realty Partners
- Ford*
- Heineken N.V.
- Hewlett-Packard (HP)
- Hilton Worldwide
- Inspire Brands, Inc.
- Jeep*
- Kellogg Company
- Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.
- Kyndryl*
- LinkedIn Corporation
- MailChimp (The Rocket Science Group)
- Marriott International, Inc.
- Mars Petcare
- Mars, Incorporated
- Merck & Co. (Merck Sharp & Dohme MSD)*
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.)
- MoneyWise (Wise Publishing, Inc.)
- Nestle
- Novartis AG*
- Pernod Ricard
- PlayPass
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Tire Rack
- Verizon
- Wells Fargo
- Whole Foods Market IP
- Yum! Brands
Jonathan Turley tweeted:
“These companies were fine with Twitter censoring free speech and blocking stories like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the election. They were fine with barring medical experts who were later proven to have valid concerns on Covid.
“However, Chevrolet, Chipotle,, Ford, Jeep, Kyndryl, Merck, Novartis etc cannot abide the removal of one of the world’s largest and most notorious censorship systems. Of course, free speech includes the freedom not to support companies that do not support your free speech.”
It doesn’t mean we have to buy their products. They are unAmerican. They don’t support American values.