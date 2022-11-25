Fauci Based CCP-Style Lockdowns on One Person’s Opinion

The MO v. Biden case is the most important case in decades for the protection of free speech and against government overreach. This is an ongoing free speech lawsuit, regarding alleged public-private collusion and censorship. One revelation from a deposition of Dr. Fauci is shocking.

Dr. Aaron Kheriarty of The Brownstone reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci was deposed in the MO v. Biden case this week. Fauci confirmed that in February 2020, he sent Clifford Lane, his deputy at the NIAID, as the U.S. representative for the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation to China.

Lane came back and convinced Dr. Fauci we should emulate China’s lockdowns.

Fauci “was apparently willing to base his lockdown advocacy on the observations of a single guy relying on reports from a dictator.”

Dr. Kheriarity said it wasn’t exactly a double-blind randomized trial level of evidence, or indeed, any level of evidence.

Days after Lane returned, the WHO published its report praising China’s strategy: “China’s uncompromising and rigorous use of non-pharmaceutical measures [lockdowns] to contain transmission of the COVID-19 virus in multiple settings provides vital lessons for the global response.”

“This rather unique and unprecedented public health response in China reversed the escalating cases,” the report claimed.

The WHO also looked to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) COVID response for guidance. From the very beginning, the evidential basis for this global policy catastrophe was always paper-thin. We are now living in the aftermath of these CCP-style lockdowns led by the world’s most vicious human rights abusers.

The damage done to the economy, people’s livelihoods and the welfare of children is extensive and we are still experiencing the ramifications. Globalists are using it to transform the world through the ambassadors of the World Economic Forum.

While Fauci couldn’t make the decisions, Democrat politicians and the media made certain he became the unelected decision maker by rallying the frightened population. Corporations and the Biden regime colluded in the scheme. We’re living in a CCP-style world.

This grilling is worth listening to:

Senator @HawleyMO Grills Facebook Executive And Gets Him To Admit That They Have Coordinated With The Biden Administration To Censor Constitutionally Protected Speech pic.twitter.com/fKluq9z7FG — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 15, 2022

