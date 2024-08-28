Unbelievable! DOJ Attorney Admits They Abused Authority on Ivermectin

The attorney from the Department of Justice who defended the Food and Drug Administration in court admitted on undercover camera that the agency’s actions were an abuse of authority by the government during its public campaign against ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Key Quotes from Isaac Belfer, FDA’s Attorney at the Department of Justice:

“Making a recommendation of what drugs to take or not to take, that’s the practice of medicine. And FDA can’t practice medicine.”

“They [FDA] really shouldn’t be saying, ‘Don’t take this drug.’”

“They’ll [FDA] often use something like tweets as a vehicle to pursue a broader agenda.”

“So, what the agency has done… [is] unquestionably beyond its authority.”

A trio of doctors recently won a major legal victory in a multi-year lawsuit sparked by the FDA’s viral 2021 public health guidance advising against using ivermectin for treating COVID-19. The most notable offending tweet stated, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

