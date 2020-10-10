Unbelievably, Chris Wallace says Kamala came away looking ‘presidential’

After the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday night where Kamala Harris lied and made faces at Mike Pence, Wallace praised Harris for appearing “presidential” and qualified to be “a heartbeat away from the presidency.”

In what country would she be presidential? Belarus?

Wallace said, “I think going into tonight, the Biden campaign had one concern, and it wasn’t whether or not Kamala Harris was going to be sufficiently likable.”

“It was whether or not people were going to be able to at the end of the night to envision her as being a heartbeat away from the presidency, which she in terms of her knowledge, command of the facts, her policy, would she seem presidential?” he said.

He added, “and I don’t think she did anything at all tonight to disqualify herself in that sense.”

“So, if they came into the night leading, I think they left the night, the Biden campaign, did with the lead,” Wallace concluded.

SHE LIED AND MADE FACES

What is she going to do to get her way with Putin and Xi, make faces, and smirk? Did he miss her two dozen lies? That woman even lied about Abe Lincoln. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because “Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do” and wanted the people to vote first. He sent no nominee to the Senate in October 1864 because the Senate was out of session until December. He sent a nominee the day after the session began, and Salmon P. Chase was confirmed the same day.

Oh, I guess it was the right thing to do then, so let’s do it — yay Amy!

Wallace’s in defensive attack mode after his horrible performance as a debate moderator.

So far, the most presidential person in this race is Mike Pence.

WATCH: