Bob Dole: debate commissioners are never Trumpers & that’s not fair

Today, Bob Dole said, “The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine. I am concerned that none of them support @realDonaldTrump. A biased Debate Commission is unfair.”

He’s right. As soon as I heard RINO Olympia Snowe was on, I knew it couldn’t possibly be good.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, organizers said. Joe Biden said he would do an in-person debate.

Perhaps they wanted to avoid causing Scully problems.

The second debate was to be moderated by Steven Scully and he’s in the middle of a very embarrassing situation in which he appeared to forget to DM a tweet that was posted publicly asking for advice from Anthony ‘Mooch’ Scaramucci, a Trump hater. He asked Mooch if he should respond to Trump after Trump said Scully’s a never Trumper.

Scully now says he was hacked but he’s pulled the hacked card before. The tweet was up for a day and he retweeted after he tweeted that comment. He didn’t notice it?

The first moderator Chris Wallace was awful. Wallace asked vague questions and leaned left.

The moderator on the 22nd is Kristen Welker who hates Trump and rudely badgers him at pressers.

Bob Dole is an American hero. He tells the truth.

