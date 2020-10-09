Dem Cal Cunningham: another woman & facing a year in military confinement

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham canceled his town hall appearance after a second woman came forward to allege extramarital sexual affair with Cunningham, who has been leading in the North Carolina polls against incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

Tillis also mocked in texts the suicidal handicapped husband of the recent mistress.

Sen. Chuck Schumer put $80 million into Cunningham’s campaign and just put another $3 million in this weekend.

According to WUNC’s Jeff Tiberii, Cunningham backed out of a previously-scheduled appearance to talk to voters on Monday afternoon. He apparently had a disastrous presser this afternoon. We have a clip below.

There are not only other women, but he’s facing a year in military confinement.

A SECOND WOMAN

National File reported the texts between him and the first woman he cheated with. Now they found a second woman.

Erin Brinkman, a lawyer who previously worked on a campaign for Cunningham, said a friend of hers had been in a relationship with Cunningham since 2012.

“He’s been having an affair with a good friend of mine since 2012. Not the woman mentioned in the story. Needless to say, my friend was devastated. But my feeling is, if they’ll cheat WITH you, they’ll cheat ON you!,” Brinkman wrote on Facebook.

The details of his affairs could make him a potential risk for extortion.

Cunningham’s affair with his recent mistress Arlene Guzman Todd drove Guzman Todd’s veteran husband to become suicidal, according to text messages obtained by NATIONAL FILE.

In text messages, Arlene Guzman Todd tells her friend that her husband Jeremy Todd “was all suicidal and shit a couple of nights ago” and “Had a gun out.” Guzman Todd added, “I could not be bothered,” National File reported.

Guzman Todd then said that Cunningham mocked the potential suicide situation by telling her, “You’re going to be the best therapist ever at this rate. Sorry you’re having to deal with it.”

ADULTERY IS ILLEGAL IN THE MILITARY

The Army Reserve is currently investigating officer Cunningham’s adultery, which could result in severe military punishment and even a year of “confinement” for Cunningham, according to National File.

A YEAR IN THE MILITARY JAIL???

Cunningham is married with two teenage children.

Mr. wholesome refused to say there weren’t other women besides the other woman he cheated with recently. His presser today was a disaster.

Watch:

MUST WATCH: Cal refused not ONCE, not TWICE, not THREE TIMES, but FOUR TIMES to answer how many affairs he’s had. How many mistresses are there, @CalforNC? #NCSen #ncpol pic.twitter.com/rf7I51wbuz — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 9, 2020

THE ARROGANCE IS STUNNING

He sounds so arrogant. Cunningham is angry that Tillis is talking about it. But Cunningham made the race about his great character, at least Schumer did and it’s all a lie. Cunningham’s a liar and so is Schumer.

Watch:

NEW: Cal Cunningham is blaming SENATOR TILLIS for his sexting scandal pic.twitter.com/pZah66zOsm — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 8, 2020