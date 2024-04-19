Uncle Joe Biden Just Erased Women, Men Are Next

The Biden Administration has just officially abolished Title IX as we knew it. Now, sex and gender identity are one and the same. Don’t let them make this political. There is no right or left here. It’s who we are.

The summary of men who claimed their transgenders:

Men can take academic AND athletic scholarships from women.

And men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.

Also, men could be housed in dorm rooms with women.

Students and faculty MUST compel their speech by requiring the use of preferred pronouns.

If the guidelines above are ignored or questioned, YOU can be charged with harassment.

To those of us Americans who are still sane, that is a no, no, no, no, and NOOOOOO!

NAIA won’t endorse trans (transgender now includes transvestites) in sports; I guess they will be charged with harassment.

Uncle Joe Biden is an anti-woman pervert. In addition to dementia, I think he has brain damage.

The loons of the left have expressed a desire to erase gender, so I suggest to you that when they get done erasing women, they’ll go for men who haven’t already been feminized. These aren’t Democrats; they are hardcore leftists.

If you think this is insane, go with your gut.

