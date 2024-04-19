Biden One App Haitian Accused of Murdering Two People

A Haitian illegal alien who came in via Biden’s One App, Kenoi Baptiste, is accused of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Middletown, New York.

The two victims, one of whom died at the scene and the other in a subsequent surgery, had multiple stab wounds. The identities of the victims have not been made public. They were unfortunate roommates of Baptiste’s.

“He came in over the border, but they did give him working papers, and he was scheduled to get an asylum hearing by a federal judge,” Neuhaus told Fox News.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw reports:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital that Baptiste had arrived in the United States in July 2023 when he presented himself at the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso, Texas.

The spokesperson said he presented himself on July 25 at the port of entry after booking an appointment on the CBP One app. Baptiste was given a notice to appear (NTA) in immigration court and was processed and paroled into the U.S. for pending removal proceedings.

ICE has since placed a detainer on him, requesting that he be transferred to ICE custody upon his eventual release from jail, which could be tomorrow. It’s New York, after all.

