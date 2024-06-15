Uncle Joe Swoops Down for the Big Head Bump with the Pope

Joe Biden bumped heads with Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome, Pontifex Maximus. He kind of rubbed foreheads. This is our very normal, sharp, behind-the-scenes President who plans another four years.

In a flash, Uncle Joe swept down on Pope Francis, leader of 1.4 billion Catholics, invading his personal space to bump heads as Pope Francis’s eyes bulge.

[By the way, who’s watching the nuclear football?]

Milei is like what the fck?? pic.twitter.com/zZMqpJswo9 — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) June 15, 2024

Pope Francis must have gotten too much of a bump because then he proceeded to call politics the “highest form of charity.”

