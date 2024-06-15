Young Men 18-26 Will Be Automatically Registered for the Draft

As Sentinel warned, draft-age men 18-26 will be automatically registered for the draft. This has not been done since the 1980s. Amendment H.R. 8070 will automatically register all draft-age male U.S. residents with the Selective Service System for a possible military draft.

The proposal is in the annual budget request to Congress.

It was introduced by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), a former Air Force officer, and endorsed by HASC Chair and warmonger Mike Rogers (R-Ala.). It was approved by a voice vote.

The Bill:

“SEC. 3. (a)(1) Except as otherwise provided in this title, every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six, shall be automatically registered under this Act by the Director of the Selective Service System.

Lawfully admitted nonimmigrants are not automatically registered.

The bill was approved 217-199, with three Republicans voting no.

The ‘no’ votes: Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Thomas Massie (KY), and Matt Rosendale (MT).

Six Democrats voted for the bill.

Meanwhile, our borders are wide open.

Marjorie Taylor Greene explained her objections on X:

“Today, I voted NO on the NDAA. While there were many great things in the bill, it still allocates an annual $300 million to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which is used to fund the war in Ukraine. I am adamantly opposed to the war in Ukraine, and I do not think funding a foreign war should be a mandatory annual funding requirement in our US military funding bill. The House also passed a measure automatically registering men aged 18 to 26 for selective service as part of the NDAA. I think we all know where that could lead.”

Heading for war in Ukraine, a dictatorship some pretend is a democracy?

Update: US Congress has passed a measure today that will automatically register men between the ages of 18 and 26 for selective service as part of the annual (NDAA)!

