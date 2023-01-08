Uncle Lenny’s Nephew Hakeem Jeffries Gives a Crazy Hate Speech

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Uncle Lenny’s nephew, Marxist Hakeem Jeffries, gave a demagogic speech of nouns to stir up hate after Kevin McCarthy became Speaker. His nominative description of Republicans described Democrats exactly.

In case you don’t know about Uncle Lenny, he is a Pan-Africanist and anti-Semite. He doesn’t like white people, either. Hakeem has never rejected Uncle Lenny.

Hakeem Jeffries has equated pro-life conservatives to a “cult.” During the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, after it became obvious that Rittenhouse’s actions were in self-defense, Hakeem said that he should be locked up with the key thrown away. He’s also an election denier who wants to abolish the Supreme Court.

The new people coming up are even dumber and more WOKE than their predecessors.

MORE ABOUT UNCLE LENNY

 

Uncle Lenny Jeffries claims that Jewish businessmen financed the Atlantic slave trade and used the movie industry to hurt black people and that whites are “ice people” while Africans are “sun people.” He received national publicity in the early 1990s. Jeffries was discharged from his position as chair of CUNY’s Black Studies Department, leading to a long legal battle that ended with the courts affirming the college’s right to remove him from the position due to his incendiary remarks.

HAKEEM, A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

While he hasn’t disavowed Uncle Lenny, he tweeted a few times in support of Jews. However, he is an election denier and a threat to democracy who wants to abolish the Supreme Court.


