When Euthanasia Includes Homelessness or People Incapable of Making Decisions

A Canadian doctor who’s euthanized 400 people proudly shares how she helped kill a man incapable of choosing assisted suicide. Another physician says she’s helped 300 die.

A Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) assessor had rejected the unnamed man because he did not have a serious illness or “the capacity to make informed decisions about his own personal health.”

But the man eventually made his way to Wiebe, who cleared him, flew him out to Vancouver, and euthanized him, The New Atlantic reports.

“It’s the most rewarding work we’ve ever done,” Wiebe said of MAID during a 2020 event in a video that’s since been shared online.

Dying With Dignity Canada associate Ellen Wiebe and Stefanie Green have reportedly euthanized more than 700 people between them. Wiebe touted that she once helped a patient die after he initially rejected the idea because he could not make his own healthcare decisions.

Obstetrician Stefanie Green, a colleague of Wiebe, also revealed that she’s helped 300 people die in Canada’s controversial MAID program, which eclipses similar programs in the US.

Green, an obstetrician, describes her work as making “deliveries” while insisting that people aren’t getting Medical Assistance in Dying due to poverty.

MAID has fallen into further scrutiny over claims that people are now seeking assisted suicide due to poverty and homelessness or mental anguish, as opposed to the traditional method of the terminally ill seeking a painless death.

One woman said the mental anguish from loneliness and poverty outweighed her physical pain from chronic leukemia in her decision to want to die.

While another man is just one signature away from being approved despite listing a fear of homelessness as his key reason for wanting to die.

