Undelivered ballots remain in FL USPS storage room for over a week

The Miami-Dade County State’s Attorney has requested a ballot audit after piles of mail, including mail-in and absentee ballots, were found at a USPS facility outside of Homestead, Florida.

The State’s Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle requested an audit of every US Post Office facility in the counter to determine whether there are undelivered ballots present after a mountain of undelivered mail, including mail-in and absentee ballots, was found in the south of that county.

A number of news outlets reported on a sizable backlog of mail at the Princeton USPS facility in South Miami-Dade County near Homestead.

“I have requested that all postal distribution centers be audited and any and all ballots that may remain in these centers be immediately transported to the Department of Elections,” she said. “I have offered the full resources of the State Attorney’s Elections Task Force to Elections Supervisor Cristina White and South Florida’s Special Agent in Charge of the United States Postal Inspector’s Office Antonio Gomez.”

What did they expect? Democrats decided to alter the way people vote during a major election without USPS being set up for it.

Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020