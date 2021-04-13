Tucker’s most alarming monologue yet and our country within a country









This monologue by Tucker explains quite well what is going on in this nation. Democrats are replacing us. It’s obvious, and we know it is true from at least one meeting in the Obama White House.

And half the nation doesn’t even know it’s happening.

This 2016 interview by Mark Levin explains exactly what is going on. At the time, it sounded fantastical but it doesn’t now. He interviewed radio host Susan Payne.

It’s the Obama plan to develop a country within a country. Since Obama is probably the puppet master behind Biden, it sounds exactly right now.

The plan was to form a community of non-assimilated foreigners here illegally and then have them eventually replace American citizens.

In other words, they are changing America by changing its people.

