Dem hero Trevor Noah suggests Israel not defend itself



















Democrat icon Trevor Noah suggested Israel shouldn’t defend itself against Gaza terrorists since they are more powerful.

“Israel has one of the most powerful militaries in the world,” he said. “They could crush Gaza like that. Not to mention one of the most advanced defense systems in the world.”

“I just want to ask an honest question,” he continued. “If you’re in a fight where the other person cannot beat you, how hard should you retaliate when they try to hurt you?” Noah further compared the conflict to fights he used to have with his little brothers.

Israel and Palestine. Let’s talk about it. pic.twitter.com/prv6Z7TnoL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 12, 2021

Related

















