Hugely popular rapper Lil Wayne endorses Trump, gives his reasons

Lil Wayne, Weezy, a very prominent rapper in Black culture, met with President Trump today and endorsed him. Tunechi, a New Orleans native, tweeted a photo from his meeting with Trump and praised his Platinum Plan. The Platinum Plan would pour 500 billion dollars into Black communities with funds for Black entrepreneurs.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Weezy wrote. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Earlier in the month, Ice Cube revealed that he met with the Trump Administration to discuss his “Contract with Black America.”A week later, 50 Cent seemingly endorsed Trump (and then reneged), and Kanye West has been a longtime supporter of the POTUS — despite his own attempts at running for president.

Weezy has 34.8 million followers on Twitter alone.

31% of Black Voters Would Vote for Trump if the Election Was Held Today

According to a Rasmussen poll on October 29th, 31% of African-Americans said they would vote for President Trump if the election was held today. That is an astounding number after decades of 90%+ of the Black vote reliably going to Democrats.

Oct 29, 2020 – Morning Reader Data Points: “If the presidential election was held today, would you vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden?” National Daily Black Likely Voter % For @POTUS – October 26-29, 2020 Mon 10/26 – 27%

Tue 10/27 – 30%

Wed 10/28 – 30%

Thu 10/29 – 31% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 29, 2020