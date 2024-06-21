Undercover Video of Disney VP: No Way We’re Hiring White Males

Senior Vice President of Disney Michael Giordano said, “Certainly, there have been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white male for this.”

When the undercover reporter said it was unspoken, Giordano said, “There are times when it’s spoken, but …”

“How would they say it,” the reporter asked.

“There’s no way we’re hiring a white male for this.”

Michael Giordano, Senior Vice President at The Walt Disney Company, says, “There have been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”



Disney uses coded words to discriminate against whites, so it is not “legally actionable.”

Executive compensation packages are influenced by hiring and retaining blacks.



Disney does not hire people of mixed race who do not look black enough.

