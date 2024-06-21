Missouri AG Sues NY for Using Lawfare to Influence the Election

The Attorney General of Missouri, Andrew Bailey, has filed a first-in-the-nation lawsuit against the State of New York for using lawfare to interfere in the 2024 election.

“I will be filing suit against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump,” Bailey wrote on X. “It’s time to restore the rule of law.”

“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election.”

We need every Republican representative to do this. They must start fighting. New York did use lawfare. Donald Trump did not commit a crime.

BREAKING: The Attorney General of Missouri Andrew Bailey has filed a first in the nation lawsuit against the State of New York for using lawfare to interfere in the 2024 election “We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off… pic.twitter.com/Gxw64G9m5Y — George (@BehizyTweets) June 21, 2024

Related