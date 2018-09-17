Unfunny Kathy Griffin to Be Honored As ‘Comedian of the Year’

Vulgar, unfunny comic Kathy Griffin will receive a ‘Comedian of the Year’ award in Palm Springs on November 10. “It was a no-brainer to honor Kathy Griffin,” said fest director Paul Cruz.

Griffin will be celebrated with the prize at the first annual Palm Springs International Comedy Festival.

The event, a black-tie awards gala, honors comedic talents in stand-up, film and television and will be held at Hotel Zoso and Spa in the heart of downtown Palm Springs’ famous Star Walk of Fame, where Griffin has an anti-Trump star.

“We didn’t think long about who should be named Comedian of the Year for the festival’s inaugural year. It was a no-brainer to honor Kathy Griffin. After all that she’s been through, Kathy has pulled off the biggest comeback in entertainment history since Marlon Brando was blacklisted and then went on to win an Oscar in 1972,” fest director Paul Cruz said Thursday in a statement.

“Kathy speaks for all Americans in defense of our First Amendment rights. Kathy is the one comedian that is literally on the minds and mouths of the world. She boldly and bravely spoke Truth to Power, was blacklisted, harassed and shunned for it, but has now emerged like a fiery phoenix from the ashes. What other comedians can say that?”

Her comeback as Cruz calls it is based solely on insulting the President and his supporters.

She has successfully reconstituted herself as the victim as she pours vitriole on others.

This woman has sided with Antifa against the police, telling Portland officers to “f*** off”, attacked Sarah Sanders after she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant for the crime of working for the President, has called the lovely Melania a “feckless piece of s***, blasted Ivanka for being compassionate, and painted herself as a victim of the administration after she did a photo-shoot holding the President’s decapitated head [which frightened his young son].

No one asked her to do the photo shoot and the President didn’t cause her to lose her gigs. Her own ignorance and nasty personality were the problem. She’s put it to work.

First, she blamed Trump for the aftermath of the photo-shoot.

Then she blamed old white men.