Life of Linda, the Biden Government Parasite

Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.
~ Councilman Jesse Dominguez, August, 2018
We have gone from Obama’s The Life of Julia to Linda from Peoria, Illinois, and what Biden’s Build Back Better (The Great Reset) means to her.
We posted this a few days ago but thought it needed a second airing!
Background
If you remember, The Life of Julia, now erased from the Internet. It was Obama’s vision depicting the ideological dream of modern liberal statism. The Obama regime at the time envisioned a state that takes care of its citizens and non-citizens from cradle to grave.
The Life of Julia was a symbol of his view of the government’s role in each individual’s life.
Julia’s entire life is defined by her interactions with the state. Government is everywhere and each step of her life is tied to a government program. There are no parents, no husband, no relatives, no family unit, no church, just Julia, her child, and the government.
The Obama vision is a highly cynical view of family, individual liberty, and earned success.
Now We Have The LIfe of Linda
Life of Linda is Biden’s big socialist/communist giveaway as we reported in June when we put up a clip of The Life of Julia a second time. It was the last clip we could find of Julia who has been erased from the Internet. But now we have Linda from Peoria. There is still no father or family unit, of course, but life under government rule with Build Back Better is allegedly just great.
Biden wants to set up a parasitic relationship between the government and the people, using the money stolen from 700 US billionaires. All the people have to do is get used to living like paupers and doing everything the government wants. That’s how this system works.
Linda works like a man, without a father for her son Leo, and, in fact, no family unit. She lives well on the government dole (just like they do in Venezuela). Her son is on the dole too as he grows up. Everything is free.
Son Leo gets a really good job — something to do with windmills.
Since nothing is free and 700 billionaires in the country can’t pay for everything, Build Back Better will soon depend on small businesses and the middle class they are erasing to pay for the freebies. In the end, we will all be poor and miserable together. That is how this story always ends.
Oligarchs hate a Middle Class. A Middle Class is a challenge to the power of the Oligarchs. The Goal of Modern Communism is to destroy a Middle Class and make everyone not part of the Oligarchy serfs. The serfs are then segregated from the Oligarchs and only know poverty. Over a generation or two poverty becomes the new normal. Remember 0bama and his “New Normal”? This is the Goal of the Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers who stole the 2020 Election and are now trying to get total control of the Government and the Military. For some strange reason, the “free” press still does their bidding. They will be replaced as soon as the Oligarchy feels they are no longer needed. The Oligarchy is very small. It will be 0.001% of the population who will have incredible wealth and power while the rest of us are 3rd World dirt poor working 12 hours a day or more simply for survival. I’ve traveled to 6 continents. I have seen 3rd World Dirt Poor in person and know America can’t support the World just like the Billionaires can support America. America became the greatest country in the world due to a Middle Class. That Middle Class toppled Generational Rich Families of the Old World Order. The so called New World Order is solely to protect what is left of the Old Aristocracy from “dangerous” Middle Class competition.
Leenda! She was most beautiful church lady and handy with the musics but that was the former USA.
Have Hunter make this into something sleazy and make Linda a stripper or something.
We have to get with the times and make it degenerate as a MOFO. (sarc)