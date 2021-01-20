Unifying Clyburn calls Donald Trump a “cancerous growth”

House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who endorsed Joe Biden as he was about to fade away, called outgoing President Donald Trump a “cancerous growth.”

DJT is, according to him, “a bad malignancy we had to get rid of.” He made his comments the morning of Biden’s inauguration when he gave his speech on unity.

That is so unifying. How better to show what Democrats really mean by unity?

Clyburn doesn’t just mean DJT is a cancer, he means all of us who supported him. Clyburn is an angry, hateful man. But that does seem to be a requirement to be a Democrat leader these days.

Watch:

Rep. James Clyburn to @GStephanopoulos on claims that impeachment effort might aggravate country’s divisions: “There’s a cancerous growth on this country, and you do not get rid of a cancerous growth unless you cut it out…And that’s what we were doing.” https://t.co/SDWXgVYVWw pic.twitter.com/w4PkhMu8rt — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 20, 2021

