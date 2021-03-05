‘Unifying’ House Democrats pass tyrannical bill without one Republican vote









The fiercely partisan Democrats continue their legislative rampage through our civil rights and our nation’s cultural values. The ‘unifying’ Democrats in the House did it without a single Republican vote. One republican accidentally voted for it, immediately corrected it, and then trashed the bill.

Republicans have pointed to the many liberal/socialist provisions in the 791-page bill and decried it as a partisan effort intended only to benefit Democratic candidates. They also balked at the bill for guaranteeing voting rights for all felons, granting statehood to the District of Columbia, and providing public financing of campaigns, reports the Washington Times.

The proposal, which is known as H.R. 1, passed on a 220-210 vote almost entirely along party lines. Although one Democrat voted against the bill, the vote was otherwise entirely partisan, underscoring the gap between the two parties on election laws.

“Everything is at stake,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said at a press conference ahead of the vote. “Across the country over 200 bills are being put together, provisions are put forth [by Republicans] to suppress the vote.”

Everything socialist is at stake. Also at stake is the permanent electoral majority it will enshrine into law.

If passed by the Senate, it will seriously damage what we’ve known as the USA.

Erick Erickson said this is all fake news since it will never pass in the Senate. It’s unclear why he is so confident, but let’s hope he’s correct.

“What we are doing in this fight that we are engaged in is to empower the people,” Pelosi said.

What she is voting for is a corrupted election process and permanent dictatorial control by one party.

Democrats keep lying and saying it expands voters’ rights. Actually, it does, it expands rights to ineligible voters. This gives a great summary of what it really does:

Related