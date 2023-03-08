Stolen Youth: The Cultural Revolution in America

The radical left, the WOKEs, are “turning children into child soldiers in the woke reimagining of our society.” They will harm the youth to achieve their goals because the end justifies the means.

In an interview on Tuesday with FOX News host Tucker Carlson, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz warned the cultural revolution has arrived in America. Markowicz talked about her new book “Stolen Youth,” written with Bethany Mandel, and how indoctrination happens everywhere, even in red states.

“The cultural revolution has arrived in America, targeting our kids. Kids are much easier to indoctrinate kids than adults, and kids are a pathway to those adults. Every cultural revolution in history has separated the family and tried to first get to the kids,” Markowicz told Carlson.

THE INDOCTRINATION

In a New York Post article, Mrs. Markowicz writes, “the woke indoctrination campaign is often insidious, but when it comes to gender, it is overt and aggressive.”

She says schools are “hotbeds of indoctrination. Children are indoctrinated from early childhood into the idea that they might be a different gender from the one of their birth.”

The radical left, the WOKEs, are “turning children into child soldiers in the woke reimagining of our society.” They will harm them to achieve their goals because the end justifies the means, she says.

“Wokeness allows for very limited thought and speech,” she says. “Everything runs through the prism of woke, and language is adjusted to the acceptable limits.”

Thus Make America Great is racist, and color blind is racist. Drag queens are good and pure. Everyone can change their gender. Porn is good. Pedophilia is acceptable in some books now in school libraries.

Conformity

“Conformity is required,” says Markowicz. Woke teachers must conform in the classroom and bring it to the children. If girls declare themselves trans, “the teacher doesn’t tell parents, but rather helps them get gene therapy.”

“The WOKE teachers are turning children into protesters for the cause. American children all across the country have experienced school-led protests over climate change and gun control,” says Markowicz.

“Stolen Youth” opens with a history chapter that outlines how the totalitarian societies of the past aimed their brainwashing at children first. Soviet children, for example, joined Communist youth groups and were encouraged to protest as long as they were protesting for the right side.

The woke virus has not only infected schools. The sickness has come to publishing companies, pediatricians’ offices, medical schools and associations, and even esteemed companies like Disney and Scholastic.

Markowicz writes, “We hear a lot about college kids being indoctrinated on campus but we found that indoctrination begins far earlier and is far more widespread than many believe.”

“During COVID, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), for example, simply reversed so many of their medical opinions to fit in with their political side.”

In her interview with Tucker Carlson, Mrs. Markowicz said the thesis of her book, Stolen Youth, is that “the cultural revolution has arrived in America, and they are targeting our kids.” It is much easier to indoctrinate kids than adults, and kids are a pathway to those adults. Every cultural revolution in history has separated the family and tried to first get to the kids.

It’s everywhere

She said it happens in schools, institutions, organizations, and corporations.

Tucker wondered about parents who don’t seem to react in the face of indoctrination of their children. Why?

“Well, it’s very actually hard to convince parents that this is happening. Parents don’t want to believe there is porn in their school library; they don’t want to believe that the teachers are indoctrinating them. They see these LibsofTikTok videos and say not in my school; this would never happen here; I live in a red area. It’s happening everywhere, and that really is the message. It’s happening near you.”

Stolen Youth explains all that and tells parents how to fight it.

