IG Cited DoJ CRS for Misbehavior-They’re the Group That Facilitates ‘Protests”

The community relations service of the DoJ, is an unelected group of Marxists that support radical elements like NAACP, Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, and other social justice groups.

The “service” has been behind some of the rioting over manufactured racist causes such as the Trayvon Martin case. The media still blames white police for what a community resident did. George Zimmerman, who identifies as Hispanic, shot Trayvon as Trayvon was beating him and trying to get his gun.

The CRS feds organized, coordinated, and paid for the marches that led to violence. They also promoted hate with anti-white and anti-police rhetoric, and witch hunts.

IG Michael Horowitz wrote in the report:

The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that a CRS Senior Official violated DOJ Information Technology Security Rules of Behavior for General Users when the Senior Official permitted CRS job applicants access to a government computer which was connected to a DOJ network, in order for the applicants to complete multiple writing samples. In doing so, the Senior Official failed to protect and safeguard DOJ information and information systems, in violation of DOJ policy.

What could possibly go wrong?

The CRS had access to the information during the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers and the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

This “service” is supposed to reduce racial and ethnic tensions, but they’re communists.

When there was rioting in Charlotte, then-AG Loretta Lynch had sent four of the CRS Marxists to check into it. They revved it up.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent a member of its Community Relations Service team to investigate a Nebraska parade float that criticized President Obama.

The float sported an outhouse with a statue of Obama and a sign that said Obama, Presidential Library. The crowd liked it but at least one woman, who is from Kenya, complained.

We have a First Amendment in this country. If people want to joke, albeit crass at times, they have every right to do so.

DEEPER INTO THE BELLY OF THE DOJ BEAST

The Orlando Sentinel reported that a little-known government agency of peacemakers was assisting the protesters in support of Trayvon Martin. They taught them how to manage crowds and even arranged police escorts for college students.



The Daily Caller reported…A division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was deployed to Sanford, Florida in 2012. The goal was to provide assistance for anti-George Zimmerman protests, including a rally headlined by activist Al Sharpton.

“The Community Relations Service (CRS), a unit of DOJ, reported expenses related to its deployment in Sanford to help manage protests between March and April 2012, according to documents obtained by the watchdog group Judicial Watch.”

This Is How CRS Came About

Obama took a peacekeeping division of the DOJ – the Community Relations Service – and turned it into an activist group re-purposed to foment unrest. The Community Relations Service (CRS), an arm of the DOJ (Department of Justice), formed in 1964 at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, to protect the rights of blacks. It vastly increased its power under Obama and now deprives whites and ‘white-Hispanics’ of their rights.

Obama is a community organizer. They are all Marxists.

It was meant to be an agency of peacekeepers but in the Zimmerman-Martin case, they actively and without restraint interfered in the case to bring it to trial without evidence.

The Community Relations Service (CRS) is now an activist arm of the far-left [Obama] Biden-Harris administration.

When Zimmerman, who they believed was white at the time, claimed his rights under the “Stand Your Ground” law, which they also opposed. The CRS were deployed by the DOJ to actively demand the prosecution of George Zimmerman.

CRS works with the NAACP

The Orlando Sentinel reported on April 15, 2012, that the CRS “helped set up a meeting between the local NAACP and elected officials that led to the temporary resignation of police Chief Bill Lee.” The paper said that they were quoting Turner Clayton, Seminole Country chapter president of the NAACP.

Chief Bill Lee would not charge Zimmerman because there was not sufficient evidence to do so.

CRS works with radical Dream Defenders:

Students calling themselves the Dream Defenders protested on the steps of the Sanford Police Department demanding a meeting on the issue. The DOJ’s CRS arranged for the 40-mile escort for the students from Daytona Beach to the Sanford Police Station.

This led to a meeting in the Second Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. The Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte and Acting Police Chief Darren Scott attended the meeting.

When city manager Bonaparte said he would not fire Lee without all the facts, the group called for Lee’s firing.

Dream Defender demands

The group’s demands were part of a nine-point plan that: demanded an investigation by the DoJ, create a local Human Relations Commission, a Director of Community Relations Staff Position, a Community Panel to take a critical look at the Sanford Police Department, a working relationship with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, an inter-faith alliance to take a look at issues of race and ethnicity in Sanford, a youth anti-violence program, set a schedule for general community meetings to address Sanford problems at a neighborhood level, and request that the Department of Justice Communications Department facilitate future meetings and engage in community building in Sanford [They were already instigators]

The CRS is permanently in place in Sanford.

From March 25th through April 12th 2012, the CRS actively organized marches, protests, rallies and technical assistance to these radical Marxist groups, including Al “Tawana Brawley” Sharpton, a race-baiting troublemaker.

We reported about it here, here, and here, and here. It’s an Obama initiative. Obama is very much a part of the Biden Administration. Albeit behind the curtain with other Marxists.

