Biden creates drug smuggling/trafficking jobs for $14 million a day









Joe Biden’s horrific border policies have made the United States business partners of the drug cartels and human traffickers. The criminals are making millions per day according to border patrol sources.

FOX NEWS REPORT

FOX NEWS reports that criminal organizations trafficking women, children, families and single adults over the U.S.-Mexico border earned as much as $14 million a day in February, according to border patrol sources.

“Trafficking is a multibillion-dollar industry,” said former Tucson Border Patrol Chief Roy Villareal, who retired in December after 30 years with the agency. “A lot of these vulnerable populations use their life savings. Some are essentially indentured servants and they’re working off this debt for a long period of time. In other cases, some of these migrants are asked to transport narcotics or some form of crime to work off a different part of their debt.”

According to Fox, the human smuggling windfall comes as U.S. taxpayer costs for the border crisis continue to spike, topping $5 million a day, based on 2019 figures provided by Health and Human Services that put daily “influx” shelter costs at $800 per migrant. Additionally, last week the Biden administration awarded a $86 million contract for hotel rooms to hold 1,200 migrant families as the crisis exceeds ICE holding capacity.

As for criminal organizations, profits made at the border are used to pay off, and corrupt police and government officials in Central America, further fueling the border crisis. However, Biden claims his strategy to send US tax money south will strengthen those governments, Fox reports.

Below is a break down from February:

Here are the revenues CBP officials estimate for February. The numbers for single adults and Mexicans were adjusted to account for recidivism.

Smuggling Fee Schedule

Children/Family — $4,000 – $5,000

Single Adult — $8,000 – $9,000

Mexican — $5000 – $6,000

February Smuggling Revenues

Central American Children — $34.1m

Central American Families — $80.7m

Central American Single Adults — $139.5m

Mexicans — $157.2m

February Total — $411.5m

Daily Average — $14.6m

BIDEN CREATES JOBS

Biden has literally created jobs – for criminals and perverts. They are making a fortune on drugs and sex trafficking. Poor people are the ones who suffer.

“But don’t worry, Joe Biden is empathetic, so this is all fine,” Ben Shapiro says ironically.

Biden the compassionate also has blood on his hands.

