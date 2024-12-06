University of Michigan Dumps DEI Pledge But Keeps DIE

The University of Michigan Board of Regents will no longer require diversity statements for faculty members during hiring or promotion, a significant reposition for the university. It’s so Hitlerian.

It alarmed DEI faculty and several students they enlisted.

“We’ve seen it all over the nation,” student Yasin Lowe said. “DEI has been added to the long list of dog whistles and buzzwords that many bureaucrats are now too scared to touch. Many have DEI completely wrong, instilling terror and fear for a reason I must attribute to ignorance at best, malice at worst.”

Another student, Nicholas Love, challenged Michigan to “reflect on who it serves, who it excludes, who it claims to be and create a model where we are consistently improving access to education and prosperity.”

The reality is that DEI is unfair, racist, and un-American.

Stories are circulating that the University dumped its $250,000 DEI indoctrination program. They did not vote on defunding it at the last meeting of the year after Marxist protesters got wind of it and ranted.

Keith Riles, a physics professor at Michigan, said he would like all DEI programs eliminated. He used the term “DIE,” popularized by Elon Musk, calling the program “discrimination” and the Black Lives Matter Movement a “grift.”

“I urge you to rip out all DEI industrial complex,” Riles said. He added that affirmative action is “repackaged as DEI. It’s corrosive to this institution. . . DEI is the only systemic racism that has existed on this campus.”

