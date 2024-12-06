Dems Found Nearly 100 NSAs Who Signed a Letter Dissing Tulsi

Nearly 100 National Security officials, almost double the 51 spies who lied about Hunter’s laptop, signed a letter criticizing President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and called for closed-door Senate hearings to review any [weaponized] government information about her.

The Uniparty establishment keeps using the same old tricks.

NBC News Report

In the letter obtained by NBC News, the officials urged the Senate to “carefully evaluate” whether Gabbard is “equipped” for the position, which requires Senate confirmation.

“Several of Ms. Gabbard’s past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings to the President, Congress, and to the entire national security apparatus,” the letter said. “Following her trip to Syria, for example, Ms. Gabbard aligned herself with Russian and Syrian officials.”

They want the Senate to meet with them so they can give them their information. It’s Hunter laptop, Déjà Vu. They want to do it in closed session. They aren’t making headway in the biased press, so they want to terrify the Senate in secret.

The Obama-Biden people are behind it:

The letter’s signers include Wendy Sherman, former deputy secretary of state in the Biden administration; Ian Kelly, who was ambassador to Georgia during the Obama and Trump administrations; and Eric Green, a member of the National Security Council during the Biden administration.

One of the things they have against her:

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Gabbard called for Ukraine to be a “neutral country,” urging people to “embrace the spirit of aloha.”

That is out of context. All Russia wanted at that point was no NATO and a buffer zone. Ukraine had signed two agreements with Russia, stating they would remain neutral. Russia doesn’t trust us and doesn’t want NATO on their border.

They are still angry that she met with Assad to talk about peace. She also wasn’t sure if chemical weapons were used. Funny, neither was Barack, but they ignore that. People were dying, and the war in the Middle East was raging. The warmongers were pushing it.

In 2017, Gabbard made an unannounced trip to Syria to meet President Bashar al-Assad, the country’s authoritarian leader. The trip sparked bipartisan criticism. The same year, she cast doubt on the U.S.’ own intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Assad’s government was responsible for a chemical weapons attack on Syrians.

They also say she is too inexperienced. Their experienced people include Biden, Harris, Sullivan, Blinken – need I go on?

