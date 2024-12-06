Washington Post Scorns the Bronze Star

Donald Trump voiced his strong support for Pete Hegseth today. He called him a “winner” and said he has far more support than fake news would have you believe.

Pete Hegseth was awarded two Bronze Stars after he served in Iraq and Afghanistan in wartime.

Speaking of Fake News

The CIA propagandists at The Washington Post (WaPo), out to get Hegseth, said they give Bronze Stars out “routinely.”

According to WaPo, Military experts say there is a mistaken belief among much of the American public that the Bronze Star is a rarefied award exclusively for battlefield heroics, which has distorted and inflated its significance in many cases. The U.S. military issues two versions of the award: one with a “V” device denoting valor in combat, and the other for commendable job performance on deployments, or “meritorious service” in military parlance. They say it’s just a pass-fail award.

WaPo found an army officer to quote. “It sounds exotic,” he added, “but unfortunately people don’t realize, more often than not, it’s something fairly routine and bureaucratic.”

Bronze Stars, like those Hegseth earned, are common among military officers https://t.co/eFoI2olu2j — Post Politics (@postpolitics) December 6, 2024

However, when Joe Biden gave it to the Democrat, Sgt. Mark Cizler, WaPo said the Bronze Star is “one of the Army’s most prestigious awards. Sgt. Cizler took on duties above rank, says WaPo.

“It’s a culmination of the entire tour over there,” Cizler said.

It is one of the most prestigious and not ordinary.

How many WaPo employees earned such distinctions?

Service members earn a Bronze Star medal through a heroic act(s) in the field or through meritorious work.

To earn a Bronze Star, one must distinguish themselves “by heroic or meritorious achievement or service:”‍

while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States;

while engaged in military operation involving conflict with an opposing foreign force; or

while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed forces in which the United States is not a belligerent

Hegseth graduated from Princeton University in 2003 and answered the call to serve his country. Commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He also reached the rank of Major during his service.

In 2013, Hegseth graduated from Harvard with a master’s in Public Policy. He then focused on advocating for veterans.

He became a Fox host promoting veterans’ causes.

Hegseth is also a bestselling author, with works such as “American Crusade” and “In the Arena.” His books articulate a vision for preserving America’s traditions and ideals in an era of rapid changes.

WaPo doesn’t care. They is on track to lose more readers.

