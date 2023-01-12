University of Southern California Department Bans the Word “Field” as Racist

On Monday, the University of Southern California School of Social Work announced that it is removing the word ‘field’ (as in ‘conducting field work’) from its curriculum and practice. They are replacing it with the word ‘practicum’ out of concerns that it may have racist connotations.

“This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language,” the department explained in a letter shared by Dr. Houman David Hemmati on Twitter.

“Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign,” it added.

In its letter, the department stated its goal is to “honor and acknowledge inclusion and reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant and anti-blackness ideologies.”

The only racism is their attack on all white people as supremacists. The way these people think shows they’re racists. They stereotype people.

What is really ironic is it’s Democrats who constantly demonstrate racist opinions.

Take Joy Reid. She said she was curious about Byron’s wife and suspected she might be white, and “there you were,” she said to Erika Donalds. Many black congressmen are married to white women, and no one thinks anything of it. It’s always the Left that has an issue with it.

The left doesn’t like it when their hypocrisy is revealed! Americans are rallying behind our proven freedom fighters. No more excuses. We need LEADERS with SOLUTIONS like Congressman @ByronDonalds! https://t.co/lHzSEsFsR8 — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) January 12, 2023

