Unknown # of New York City residents get totally WRONG ballots

Some voters in New York City, a city with more than 8.3 million people, reported receiving mail-in ballots containing errors, including wrong voter IDs and names, incorrect return labels, or ones mislabeled as military ballots, according to reports.

The New York City Board of Elections (BOE), which the Gothamist reports has already mailed out around half a million ballots ahead of November’s election, is aware of the problem.

Their ballots could invalidate someone’s vote if they aren’t caught in time.

BOE said in a statement on Twitter that ballots labeled “official absentee military ballot” can be treated as correct ballots “even if you are not a military voter.”

So far, voters in Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Carroll Gardens, Crown Heights, Clinton Hill, Bushwick, Flatbush, Brooklyn Heights, and Sunset Park have already reported the issue. More than 140,000 absentee ballots have gone out across the borough.

At this point, the BOE does not know how many voters may be affected or how it will remedy the problem. But Ryan said they will make sure the vendor addresses this problem in future mailings.

What incompetence.

It probably doesn’t matter in New York City since anything they are unsure of will be counted as a ballot for Joe Biden. In any case, Democrats want utter chaos and it wouldn’t be surprising to find out this was done deliberately.

THE COMPLAINTS

Also received an envelope with someone else’s name. I spoke to someone at the Brooklyn office who genuinely sounded shocked and panicked when I told her the issue. I was rushed off the phone — John DePasquale (@johndepasquale_) September 28, 2020

My absentee ballot says Military, even though I am not… — Alon Hillel-Tuch (@ahillelt) September 28, 2020

I got an incorrect ballot too. Contacted the person that the ballot belongs to, she got someone else’s — Flawed Logic Parent (@F_dLogicParent) September 29, 2020

My partner and I are in Prospect Heights and we both received ballots with inner envelopes that are addressed to completely different people at a different address. — Joana Kelly (@joanawithonen) September 29, 2020

Also, the ballot says Absentee Military Ballot — I am not military! And my wife and daughter have exactly the same situation with their absentee ballots. — Paul “Anarchist Jurisdiction” Witcover (@PaulWitcover) September 28, 2020