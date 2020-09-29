Woman who plowed car into Trump supporters is a big BLM organizer (videos)

A driver accused of attempted murder for driving a car into a crowd of Trump supporters in California and severely injuring two people is a major Black Lives Matter organizer.

Tatiana “Tia” Rita Turner, 40 of Long Beach, was taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She plowed her car into Trump supporters rallying in Yorba Linda.

At the time, the Caravan 4 Justice, a BLM-affiliated organization, was fighting with counter-protesters supporting President Donald Trump.

Independent videographer Tomas Morales suggests that leftists instigated the conflict, pepper-spraying pro-Trumpers without cause or provocation.

Watch:

According to the Daily Mail, federal records reveal that Turner filed a trademark application for the BLM arm in July. A GoFundMe campaign also named her as the group’s founder. Police confirmed her association.

THE ARREST

After she plowed into the crowd of Trump supporters, two people were left seriously hurt.

The two injured, a man and a woman, were transported to a nearby hospital with “major injuries” but were expected to survive, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department cited in a press release.

Watch:

