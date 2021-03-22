Christian college event talks of the evils of white evangelicals









A Christian college in Michigan, Calvin University, hosted an event advising students that the evils of white evangelicals brought rise to the “least-Christian president in American history,” Donald Trump.

The event titled “Jesus and John Wayne,” hosted by history and gender studies professor Kristin Kobes Du Mez, was based on Kobes Du Mez’s book entitled “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation.”

The event program claimed Donald Trump — not the Biden socialists/communists — represents the “fulfillment” of white evangelicals’ most “deeply held values.”

“Challenging the commonly held assumption that the ‘moral majority’ backed Donald Trump for purely pragmatic reasons, ‘Jesus and John Wayne’ reveals that Donald Trump in fact represents the fulfillment, rather than the betrayal, of white evangelicals’ most deeply held values,” the description reads.

“This cultural history of American evangelicalism explains why evangelicals rallied behind the least-Christian president in American history and how they have transformed their faith in the process, with enduring consequences for all of us.”

Kobes Du Mez’s lecture was the third in a series of seminars on the theme of “religion, racism, and white supremacy.”

This is more of the evil, unAmerican Critical Race Theory taking our nation by storm as it eats away at our culture and strives to make us an embittered, prejudiced, and failed nation.

